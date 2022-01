The government is confident of exceeding its tax revenue target even as divestment receipts continue to languish and expenditure is higher than the budget estimates for the current fiscal.

The coming budget is also likely to outline a higher expenditure trend given the third COVID wave, backed by ambitious tax targets.

Watch video for more.