Budget 2022: Government continued focus on macroeconomic stability, says NK Singh

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax -- these are some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget. To decode union budget 2022, CNBC-TV18 spoke to NK Singh, Chairman of 15th Finance Commission.

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax -- these are some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget.

In a move aimed at giving fresh impetus to the government's intent to bolster growth by investing in infrastructure, the finance minister proposed increasing the outlay for capital expenditure by a sharp 35 percent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore.

State governments will also have a role to play. To this end, she allocated Rs 1 lakh crore in capital expenditure assistance to states. This is a big jump from the Rs 15,000 crore earmarked for capex assistance in the previous financial year.

To decode union budget 2022, CNBC-TV18 spoke to NK Singh, Chairman of 15th Finance Commission.

Watch video to know more.

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here