Budget 2022: Focus on infrastructure development will enhance metal intensity in economy: Tata Steel’s Koushik Chatterjee

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2022-23 speech on Tuesday, laid stress on laying the foundation for economic growth of the country for the next 25 years--from India at 75 to India at 100. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Koushik Chatterjee, ED and CFO of Tata Steel; and Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO of Thermax, to discuss what they make of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget and their outlook on the road ahead.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2022-23 speech on Tuesday, stressed on laying the foundation for the economic growth of the country for the next 25 years--from India at 75 to India at 100.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Koushik Chatterjee, ED and CFO of Tata Steel; and Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO of Thermax, to discuss what they make of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget and their outlook on the road ahead.

Chatterjee said, “This is an investment-led budget, which is looking at infrastructure. Anything on infrastructure is good for metals, especially steel, it is kind of the foundation metal for any economy anywhere. It is important for us to understand that domestic steel is going to play a very important role in the growth of India's economy.”

He added, “Duties that are coming in essentially in relation to scrap customs duty, which is extended for a year to help the secondary producers I think that is fine. Broadly, this budget is focused on infrastructure development and that is going to enhance the metal intensity in the economy, which is going to be good for all metals and mining companies.”

Bhandari said, “It was an exceptional budget, we were talking about a 20 percent increase--this is well beyond that. And then if you add everything that is going to the state governments, the additional funding that is available on the debt side and a lot of other mechanisms, the support for the new energy bids, coal gasification, batteries, hydrogen, just a fantastic budget in every sense. So, almost everything the private sector would have asked for, it has gotten. I would go back and say that now the ball is back in the private sectors' court to show it has additional gears to give in terms of starting capital expenditure itself.”

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here