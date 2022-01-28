Budget 2022: Experts discuss what D-street wants from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union budget is just 1 trading session away and stock markets are waiting with bated breath. Will, there be any tax googlies or reliefs coming the way of Dalal Street? How will the finance minister balance fiscal deficit with fiscal stimulus? Ashwini Agarwal, Co-Founder of Ashmore Invst Mgmt and Prashant Kothari, Sr Invst Manager- EM Manager, Pictet-Indian Eq Fund discuss D-street budget wishlist on a CNBC-TV18 show, What Market Wants.

Union budget is just 1 trading session away and stock markets are waiting with bated breath. Will, there be any tax googlies or reliefs coming the way of Dalal Street? How will the finance minister balance fiscal deficit with fiscal stimulus? What is going to be the road for divestment? Will there be a focus on growth?

Ashwini Agarwal, Co-Founder of Ashmore Invst Mgmt and Prashant Kothari, Sr Invst Manager- EM Manager, Pictet-Indian Eq Fund discuss D-street budget wishlist on a CNBC-TV18 show, What Market Wants.

Watch accompanying video for more.