Budget 2022: Experts decode fineprint of Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth Union Budget

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax were some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget. On CNBC-TV18's special show Budget Verdict, India's top CEOs quizzed Anurag Jain, Secretary of DPIIT; Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog; Vivek Johri, Chairman of CBIC; and JB Mohapatra, Chairman of CBDT over the fine print of union budget 2022.

A heavy capex allocation, conservative tax goals, no relief for the salaried middle class and a new crypto tax -- these were some of the key highlights of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth budget.

On Dalal Street, Rs 6 lakh crore was added to investor wealth in two trading sessions.

Sitharaman also said that the fiscal deficit number would exceed by just 100 basis points--6.9 percent against last year's target of 6.8 percent--due to robust tax collections.

However experts believe this is a highly conservative reading. The government, however, maintains that these numbers are "realistic".

Experts have also questioned the cut in subsidies, including food subsidy and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) at a time of economic distress.

On CNBC-TV18's special show, Budget Verdict, India's top CEOs quizzed Anurag Jain, Secretary of DPIIT; Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog; Vivek Johri, Chairman of CBIC; and JB Mohapatra, Chairman of CBDT over the fine print of Union Budget 2022.

Watch video to know more.

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here