The industry served over 5 crore unique borrowers and had a gross loan portfolio of Rs 2.4 lakh crore as of last year. Here is what the microfinance industry wants from budget 2022.

The micro-finance industry has sought additional support from the government. The industry served over 5 crore unique borrowers and had a gross loan portfolio of Rs 2.4 lakh crore as of last year. Here is what the microfinance industry wants from budget 2022.

Watch video for more.