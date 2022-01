Smaller weddings often with tighter budgets have become an undeniable reality for India today. In Tamil Nadu, these changes have had a compounding negative impact on an industry that relies on wedding fervour for its very survival - the Kanchipuram's silk-saree business.

Smaller weddings often with tighter budgets have become an undeniable reality for India today. In Tamil Nadu, these changes have had a compounding negative impact on an industry that relies on wedding fervour for its very survival - the Kanchipuram's silk-saree business. CNBC-TV18 travels to the temple town to find out how the upcoming union budget could make a difference.

Watch video for more.