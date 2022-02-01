Budget 2022 Editor's Take: Challenges for FM Nirmala Sitharaman and what India Inc wants

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Budget 2022. Let's understand the geopolitical as well as the domestic political environment within which this budget is being presented and what the Indian business class expects from it.

Last year, the budget delivered on some pretty big promises and India Inc felt that the finance minister had ticked most of the boxes. So they are going into this budget with relatively measured expectations.

There are five key states that go to elections where campaigning is on and voting has not begun, Will that have a bearing on the reform agenda?

Also on the finance minister’s dashboard will be what is happening as far as the global factors are concerned.

