There will be no big taxation changes in this year's union budget , said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO – Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He added consumption and infrastructure need a lot of government fillip. He has been quite cautious on the markets on the back of high valuations and how macro indicators have been turning. He expects to see further pressure on equity valuations, at least for some more time.