Budget 2022: Commodities market expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The union budget next week promises a whole host of reforms and reduction of commodity transaction tax is the top ask of the commodities market.When it comes to gold, the sector has been demanding a cut on import duty as well as on capital gains. To discuss commodity sectors budget wishlist, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Narinder Wadhwa, President of CPAI; Kunal Shah, Head, Commodities at Nirmal Bang Commodities and Kishore Narne, Head of Commodities at Motilal Oswal Commodity Broker.

A firm vaccination drive and strong demand for agri, metals and energy has made the outlook positive for many of the commodity sectors. Supply chain disruptions however continue to plague most sectors making commodities a volatile theme.

