Budget 2022: All you need to know about the big numbers

The Budget is the profit and loss (P&L) of the government, its income and expenditure statement. So what are the big numbers to watch? Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor of State Bank of India, Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist of JPMorgan, Abhishek Upadhyay of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership and Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist of ICRA discussed this.

The Budget is the profit and loss (P&L) of the government, its income and expenditure statement. So what are the big numbers to watch? The biggest number is the fiscal deficit number, which will depend on the tax growth assumptions. This year the government assumed a tax growth of 8.5 percent but got a bonanza of 25 percent tax growth because of higher corporate profits, higher goods and services tax (GST) collection but it has cut fuel excise duty this year. Hence next year the excise collections will be less. Also given the large corporate base and GST kitty, these may not grow so much. Economists are going with a 10 percent corporate tax growth and a 6 percent overall tax growth.

In expenditure, the big number to watch is capex. This year the government has spent a lot of capex, but that's also because of low base. It will probably spend less than budgeted. Next year, if it shows a 25 percent growth in capex, that will be a huge positive.

Finally deficit - most economists are working with Rs 15.75-17 lakh crore of deficit. That is 6-6.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). This might mean a net market borrowing of Rs 9.5-10 lakh crore, which will be negative for markets. If this can be brought down bond markets will rejoice.

