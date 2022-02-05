Budget 2022: Aims to steer the economy; FICCI decodes sectoral impact

Budget 2022-2023 aims to steer the economy by laying the foundation of Amrit kaal, charting a path for India at 75 to India at 100, with key focus on fastracking the economy providing growth opportunities to businesses and creating six million new jobs. Agriculture, healthcare, MSMEs, infrastructure – they featured prominently in the budget speech.

On February 1, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a growth oriented budget amid continued disruption from COVID-19 and rising inflation. Budget 2022-2023 aims to steer the economy by laying the foundation of Amrit Kaal, charting a path for India at 75 to India at 100, with key focus on fastracking the economy providing growth opportunities to businesses and creating six million new jobs. Agriculture, healthcare, MSMEs, infrastructure – they featured prominently in the budget speech.

Also Read:

Shailesh Pathak, Co-Chair, FICCI Transport Infrastructure Committee and Head-Special Initiatives, Development Projects at Larsen and Toubro; Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Chair, FICCI Higher Education Committee and Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University; Jasbir Singh, Co-Chair, FICCI Electronics and White Goods Committee and Chairman and CEO of Amber Enterprises; Dr Alok Roy, Member of FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman of Medica Group of Hospitals and Pranav Sayta, Chair, FICCI Taxation Committee and Partner and National Leader at International Tax and Transaction Services of EY India discussed some of the big ticket announcements.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video.