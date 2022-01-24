Budget 2022 | Market wants capex amp up to stimulate economy

In this episode of, ‘What Market Wants’, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sunil Singhania, Founder of Abakkus Asset Management and Hiren Ved, Director, CEO & CIO at Alchemy Capital Management to discuss their expectations from Budget.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget. The government will walk a tightrope this time around as on the one hand, it has to maintain fiscal prudence and on the other, must definitely pump prime demand after the country has been hit with three COVID waves.

Meanwhile Ved said, “It is important that capital expenditure is amped up because I believe that there is a need to stimulate the economy especially at the lower end of the market.”

Singhania said, “I don’t think there is going to be too much tinkering as far as taxation is concerned – both direct tax as well as indirect tax. However, what the market would be looking at is the direction as far as growth in the economy is concerned. But I think these will be major more spending on the capex and planned expenditure rather than the unplanned expenditure.”

