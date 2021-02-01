Insurance Partner
LIC
Associate Partners
Volvo

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Economy

Budget 2021: Saurabh Mukherjea praises FM Sitharaman on bold fiscal steps; cautions on higher inflation

Updated : February 01, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Budget 2021, which has enthused the markets. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, gave his take and outlook on the road ahead.

He believes that it is a good Budget and praised the finance minister on taking bold steps fiscally.

“It is worth giving credit where it is due. I think she has been very brave. This is the first time I have seen the NDA gamble fiscally; they are clearly loading up the deck and saying we will take some bold fiscal steps to revive the economy. 6.8 percent Budget deficit for the year ahead suggests that there is real aggression in that,” he said.

However, Mukherjea cautioned on higher cost of money and inflation in the next 6 months.

“It is a good Budget, lots to cheer about, but watch out for higher cost of money in the coming 6 months and also watch out for higher inflation. Therefore companies that don’t have pricing power I think will see operating margin compression over the next 12 months. So, whilst it is very positive for the stock market and the rally continues, the 2-3 year economic recovery process continues, do be careful about investing in companies who don’t have pricing power because I think inflation will come through nice and steady over the next 6 months,” he said.

For entire discussion, watch the video

Stay tuned with all the live action and updates with our Budget 2021 Live blog.

For full coverage on Budget 2021, click here
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman proposes to increase FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Divestment target for FY'22 at 1.75 lakh crore
Union Budget 2021: FM proposes to set up ARC for NPA management; Rs 20,000 cr to be provided for PSB recap
Budget 2021: Key highlights and takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget
Budget 2021: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after no Income Tax relief
'Fake budget' will benefit big corporates, says Opposition on Union Budget 2021: Here's who said what
Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2021: Govt handing over India's assets to crony capitalists
Advertisement