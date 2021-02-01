Budget 2021: Saurabh Mukherjea praises FM Sitharaman on bold fiscal steps; cautions on higher inflation

VIDEOS

Updated : February 01, 2021 04:15 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Budget 2021, which has enthused the markets. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, gave his take and outlook on the road ahead.

He believes that it is a good Budget and praised the finance minister on taking bold steps fiscally.

“It is worth giving credit where it is due. I think she has been very brave. This is the first time I have seen the NDA gamble fiscally; they are clearly loading up the deck and saying we will take some bold fiscal steps to revive the economy. 6.8 percent Budget deficit for the year ahead suggests that there is real aggression in that,” he said.

However, Mukherjea cautioned on higher cost of money and inflation in the next 6 months.

“It is a good Budget, lots to cheer about, but watch out for higher cost of money in the coming 6 months and also watch out for higher inflation. Therefore companies that don’t have pricing power I think will see operating margin compression over the next 12 months. So, whilst it is very positive for the stock market and the rally continues, the 2-3 year economic recovery process continues, do be careful about investing in companies who don’t have pricing power because I think inflation will come through nice and steady over the next 6 months,” he said.

