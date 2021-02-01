Budget 2021: Industry captains give FM Sitharaman a big thumbs up

VIDEOS

Updated : February 01, 2021 02:41 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced Budget 2021 which has enthused the markets. CNBC-TV18's Star Panel of Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit; Nirmal Jain, Chairman and CEO of IIFL Finance; Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC; Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson of Salesforce India; Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners; Taimur Baig, Managing Director and Chief Economist at DBS Group Research; Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors and Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services gave their take and outlook on the road ahead.

Deepak Parekh said, "What we have heard from the FM, practically everything appealed to me but we have to read the fine-print. Overall what the FM spoke, I think it is the budget with the right direction because privatisation, disinvestment, monetisation of assets are absolutely necessary and we will have to ensure that implementation takes place."

Speaking on real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) Kanabar said, "The very good part is, there is no withholding taxes on dividend of REIT and InvIT. This was a big pain point because it resulted in a tax leakage."

Wadhwa said, "The fact that there is no COVID tax, no increased tax, no wealth tax, no corporate tax, itself is phenomenal news in the background of what we have been through over the last 7-8 months."

Speaking about (6.8%) fiscal deficit, Baig said, "The nominal GDP assumption is heroic. If we don't get 11-12 percent real GDP growth on top of 4-5 percent deflator growth would not going to get 15 percent plus nominal GDP growth. So 6.8 percent; even if the number is consistent with what the expectations are for the rest of the year, as a share of GDP it might be much higher."

"The execution is very important. Even if you have a bad bank and you have the assets over there to ensure that the assets become productive, you will need decisions to be taken across departments and people must be empowered to take them without fear because if you don't do that, we will have the same results that we had earlier where nothing could move because there wasn't enough coordination between departments," Arundhati Bhattacharya said.

