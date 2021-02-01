Budget 2021: Ashok Wadhwa praises FM for no COVID tax; adds eye on changes to InVIT structure

VIDEOS

Updated : February 01, 2021 02:44 PM IST

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO of Ambit shared his views on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2021.

Wadhwa said, “The fact that there is no COVID tax, no increased tax, no wealth tax, no corporate tax, itself is phenomenal news in the background of what we have been through over the last 7-8 months.”

On InVIT, he said, “There are a whole host of opportunities and changes that are being made elated to InVITs. From accessing greater amount of FPIs to be able to invest in InVIT and REITs – not permitted so far, you had to raise money first either from domestic corporate bonds or from the banking sector, now you can actually get FPIs to invest with you.”

