#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 23
Shares in Asia, US fall amid panic over China virus
Oil prices fall for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Rupee opens on a nearly flat note against dollar
Home Videos Economy
VIDEOS
Economy

Budget 2020: Government may face Rs 2 lakh crore tax shortfall in FY20

Updated : January 23, 2020 10:06 PM IST

The tax collections shortfall in the currently financial year is expected to be nearly Rs 2 lakh crore this financial year, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. This estimate is based on the bifurcation of direct tax and indirect tax shortfall.

Direct tax shortfall in the current financial year is estimated at Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore whereas indirect tax shortfall could range between Rs 30,000-60,000 crore.

The government is currently assessing the revenue impact of various tax relief proposals that are likely to be included in the Budget. The government, however, is betting on non-tax revenues to cushion its coffer.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV