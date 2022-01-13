Big Deal: What corporate India wants from Union Budget 2022

With the Union Budget 2022 just around the corner, CNBC-TV18's special show Big Deal spoke to Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors and Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman & CEO of HDFC to understand their expectations from the finance minister.
Mistry said focus of the Budget must be on three areas -accelerate growth, job creation and increase consumption in the economy.
Kanabar expects Budget 2022 to provide support for COVID hit sectors like travel & tourism, hotels, restaurants etc. He also expects government to focus on sunrise sectors like green energy.
