    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newseconomy News

    EXCL | CCI Chairperson says search & seizure powers were already available with DG, there are no additions in amendments

    videos | IST

    EXCL | CCI Chairperson says search & seizure powers were already available with DG, there are no additions in amendments

    Profile image
    By Nisha Poddar   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India discusses the changes proposed and their impact of it on deals and dominance.

    Competition Commission of India (CCI) has changed the way India does deals and the recent amendments proposed, yet to be notified are set to bring about some meaningful changes in mergers and acquisitions as well as the dominance, and anti-trust landscape of India.
    In this episode of Big Deal, Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India discusses the changes proposed and their impact of it on deals and dominance.
    Gupta said, "The search and seizure powers were already available with the director general. In the existing statutory architecture, the director general has been vested with search and seizure powers, which is deriving from The Companies Act.
    He added, "The bill now proposes to make provision of the The Competition Act as self-contained, without reference to The Companies act. Let me also point out that search and seizure operations would be carried out only with the authorisation of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate as is provided even now."
    Watch the video for more.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng