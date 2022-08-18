EXCL | CCI Chairperson says search & seizure powers were already available with DG, there are no additions in amendments

Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India discusses the changes proposed and their impact of it on deals and dominance.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has changed the way India does deals and the recent amendments proposed, yet to be notified are set to bring about some meaningful changes in mergers and acquisitions as well as the dominance, and anti-trust landscape of India.

In this episode of Big Deal, Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the Competition Commission of India discusses the changes proposed and their impact of it on deals and dominance.

Gupta said, "The search and seizure powers were already available with the director general. In the existing statutory architecture, the director general has been vested with search and seizure powers, which is deriving from The Companies Act.

He added, "The bill now proposes to make provision of the The Competition Act as self-contained, without reference to The Companies act. Let me also point out that search and seizure operations would be carried out only with the authorisation of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate as is provided even now."

