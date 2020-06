VIDEOS

Updated : June 24, 2020 06:07 PM IST

India Inc is on a fund raising spree, and especially after the market volatility, and therefore the run up has given a window of opportunity to the companies to do equity market transactions. CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar caught up with Chirag Negandhi, joint MD and co-CEO of Axis Capital and A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC to discuss what it means for the equity market. Is there enough appetite for future and how are the companies, as well as, the investors poised at the moment?