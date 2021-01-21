  • SENSEX
Big Deal: Here's what private equity sector wants from Union Budget 2021

Updated : January 21, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Private equity industry has played a prominent role in providing growth and survival funds to the Indian entrepreneurs.

As their importance grows and India banks on FDI as well as atmanirbhar funding, the sector has many suggestions to the finance minister ahead of the Union Budget 2021.

To discuss their Budget wishlist, Nisha Poddar spoke to Manish Jindal of Global Infra Partners India; Renuka Ramnath of Multiples Alt Asset Management and Nipun Sahni of Apollo Global Management.

Watch video for more.
