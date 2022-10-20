    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newseconomy News

    Big Deal: Decoding digital currency

    videos | IST

    Big Deal: Decoding digital currency

    Profile image
    By Nisha Poddar   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced the concept of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Neeraj Gambhir, the Group Executive at Axis Bank discussed whether it be a game-changer

    In this era of digital revolution, Big Deal is going to focus on digital currency and how it is picking up pace. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also introduced the concept of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Neeraj Gambhir, Group Executive at Axis Bank, discuss whether it will be a game-changer and what the impact will be on the transactions as well as capital management by all participants in the economy.
    For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng