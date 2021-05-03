  • SENSEX
Amid surge in COVID cases; import, export numbers & GST collection give reason to cheer

Updated : May 03, 2021 03:33:01 IST

April was a month of restriction in several economically important pockets such as Mumbai, Delhi, large parts of Maharashtra and the south. Despite these lockdowns, India posted strong macro data from the export sector and somewhat similar performance in imports.

The other positive number is from the goods and services tax (GST) collection of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in March 2021 compared to Rs 1.24 lakh crore in February 2021 and Rs 1.13 lakh crore in January 2021. The fall in April and May was because of restricted consumption but this has been a long-term success story in GST collections.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh for more details.
