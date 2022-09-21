The Prime Minister has launched the National Logistics Policy which sought a unified, holistic approach to logistics in terms of policy, regulation, and an overarching common institutional framework. Following this the DPIIT Secretary, Anurag Jain discussed the policy workings and the difference the policy will make on the ground level.

“As of now, people estimate that the logistics cost in this country is about 13-14 percent and the global benchmark is around 8-9 percent. We have kept the target for ourselves that by 2030 we should be meeting with global benchmarks,” he said.

With National Logistics Policy, a lot of innovative tools have been brought in. a logistics operator needs to interact with 30 systems across seven ministries.

The start-up ecosystem has already started acting on the platform ULIP. There are so many companies that have started building application layers on top of this platform which is directly helping the people at the other end. “I am sure that these application software developing companies understand the psyche of their clientele. They make their products in local languages, they make their products voice-enabled,” he said.

