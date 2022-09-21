    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newseconomy News

    Aim to meet global benchmark of logistics cost as 8-9% of GDP by 2030, says DPIIT Secretary

    videos | IST

    Aim to meet global benchmark of logistics cost as 8-9% of GDP by 2030, says DPIIT Secretary

    Profile image
    By Abhimanyu Sharma   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Prime Minister has launched the National Logistics Policy which sought a unified, holistic approach to logistics in terms of policy, regulation, and an overarching common institutional framework. Following this the DPIIT Secretary, Anurag Jain discussed the policy workings and the difference the policy will make on the ground level.

    The Prime Minister has launched the National Logistics Policy, which sought a unified, holistic approach to logistics in terms of policy, regulation, and an overarching common institutional framework. Following this the DPIIT Secretary, Anurag Jain discussed the policy workings and the difference the policy will make on the ground level.
    “As of now, people estimate that the logistics cost in this country is about 13-14 percent and the global benchmark is around 8-9 percent. We have kept the target for ourselves that by 2030 we should be meeting with global benchmarks,” he said.
    With National Logistics Policy, a lot of innovative tools have been brought in. a logistics operator needs to interact with 30 systems across seven ministries.
    Also Read: National Logistics Policy: What experts say and how it will benefit companies
    The start-up ecosystem has already started acting on the platform ULIP. There are so many companies that have started building application layers on top of this platform which is directly helping the people at the other end. “I am sure that these application software developing companies understand the psyche of their clientele. They make their products in local languages, they make their products voice-enabled,” he said.
    For more, watch the accompanying video
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng