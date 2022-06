The bids for Central Electronics Limited (CEL) were awarded in November 2021 to Nandal Finance for Rs 210 crore but due to insolvency proceedings against Nandal Finance the stake sale was put on hold in January 2022.

After calling off the BPCL stake sale plan, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the sale of Central Electronics Limited may also get cancelled due to legal issues.

