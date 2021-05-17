54% respondents believe lockdown necessary to contain COVID spread: CARE Survey Findings

VIDEOS

Updated : May 17, 2021 02:18:38 IST

India continues to battle the second COVID-19 wave and states across the country have announced restrictions and lockdowns at least till May end.

Now CARE Ratings has done a survey on the impact of state lockdowns on the economy and Sushant Hegde, Associate Economist at CARE Ratings discuss the key findings.

On key takeaways from the survey, Hegde said, “Regarding lockdown, there were close to 55 percent of the respondents who perceived that this lockdown was necessary and 63 percent expect to continue till May end and around 20 percent till June end.”

He added, “In terms of the vaccination program, 55 percent believe that the vaccination program is encouraging, whereas 45 percent are either in the no category or unsure about the vaccination program.”

In terms of business operations and key economic indicators, 7 out of 10 respondents believe that the GDP of India is likely to below 9 percent for FY22, Hegde said.