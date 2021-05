VIDEOS

Updated : May 20, 2021 12:17:15 IST

Zee Entertainment will be reporting its O4FY21 earnings today. The estimates are on a depressed base quarter which had a lot of one-offs and provisions along with COVID impact.

In absolute terms, the street is expecting Rs 2,000 crore of revenues, operating profits of around Rs 532 crore, margins at 27 percent, and net profit of Rs 337 crore. After a prolonged decline in ad revenues, last quarter company saw a 7.5 percent increase and this quarter street is expecting 6 percent growth in ad revenues. Subscription is expected to see a 14 percent growth

CNBC-TV18’s Nupur Jainkunia gets more details on what to expect from the numbers.