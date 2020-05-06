Yes Bank Q4FY20 Earnings: What to expect today?

VIDEOS

Updated : May 06, 2020 01:56 PM IST

Private lender Yes Bank will be announcing its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. It is expected to be a weak quarter for Yes Bank. Both deposits and advances are expected to decline on a year-on-year (YoY) as well as on a sequential basis.

There will be pressure on the net interest margins (NIMs). Slippages are expected to remain between Rs 6,500 crore and Rs 10,000 crore. Analysts expect net interest income (NII) to decline by 63 percent on a YoY basis.

CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari lists out the expectations.