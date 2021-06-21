  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Business

Would like to become net zero-debt firm by next year, says Eveready’s Amritanshu Khaitan

Updated : June 21, 2021 14:54:50 IST

Amritanshu Khaitan, MD of Eveready Industries spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the fineprint and outlook for FY22. He expects the company to become a net zero-debt firm by next year.

The firm is fairly comfortable with the debt-to-equity ratio currently, he further stated.

Khaitan also noted that the battery segment is expected to grow by 7-8 percent in the current year.

"With lot of medical equipment, the demand for AAA batteries is seeing a very healthy double-digit growth. Especially thermos scan and oximeter are two new categories which are driving battery demand,” he stated

On margins, he said, “As a category, we have achieved 25 percent EBITDA margins and our aim is to maintain those margins going forward in the current year.”

For full management commentary, watch the video.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement