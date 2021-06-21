Would like to become net zero-debt firm by next year, says Eveready’s Amritanshu Khaitan

VIDEOS

June 21, 2021

Amritanshu Khaitan, MD of Eveready Industries spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the fineprint and outlook for FY22. He expects the company to become a net zero-debt firm by next year.

The firm is fairly comfortable with the debt-to-equity ratio currently, he further stated.

Khaitan also noted that the battery segment is expected to grow by 7-8 percent in the current year.

"With lot of medical equipment, the demand for AAA batteries is seeing a very healthy double-digit growth. Especially thermos scan and oximeter are two new categories which are driving battery demand,” he stated

On margins, he said, “As a category, we have achieved 25 percent EBITDA margins and our aim is to maintain those margins going forward in the current year.”