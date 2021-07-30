  • SENSEX
Won’t raise capital in FY22, prepared to handle 3rd COVID-19 wave: Union Bank of India

Updated : July 30, 2021 14:31:46 IST

Union Bank of India will not look to raise capital in FY22, Rajkiran Rai G, MD, and CEO, told CNBC-TV18 on July 30.

The bank clocked in a robust beat on the net interest income (NII) for the June-ended quarter. Its restructured book also went up sharply.

“This year we may not need capital,” Rai said, adding that some unlocking from the capital that is blocked will also take place.

Rai said that “most of the pain” in recognition on the restructuring side is over. The firm may see a maximum of another Rs 2,000 crore of restructuring on MSME and retail in the second quarter.

Moreover, Rai asserted that the bank is better prepared to handle the third wave of COVID-19. “No one can predict what will happen but with the vaccination that is happening and the kind of experience we have gained in two waves; so as long as the third wave doesn’t result in lockdowns, we do not see much impact on the economy,” he said.

