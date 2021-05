Wockhardt is committed to supplying COVID vaccines at a reasonable price, Habil F Khorakiwala, chairman, told CNBC-TV18.

“We discussed with the government that India needs to remain the major supplier of vaccine and said that we are prepared to invest and create the capability of 2 billion doses. Therefore, we wanted the government’s help in specific areas and we also committed that we will supply vaccines at a reasonable price to the government both central and state,” Khorakiwala said.

On India, he said, “Amongst emerging markets, India is the only country which has a great potential with the number of manufacturers"

The company, meanwhile, is also projecting £45 million of business in the next year from the fill and finish of vaccines.

“We are projecting 45 million pounds of business in the next year because this time it was only for few months and from the orders which we have received already and are likely to receive and add to this. We would not only make it for the UK government but also for AstraZeneca. Therefore, the combined impact would be 45 million pounds of forthcoming business and this will be a great booster for our topline as well as the bottom line,” said Khorakiwala.