Wipro reports a muted third quarter; experts discuss

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,969 crore for the December 2021 quarter, and said it has logged strong performance in revenues and order bookings. The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period had stood at Rs 2,968 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro.

Prakash Diwan, the market expert spoke to CNBC-TV18 and gave his view on the stock and its Q3 results.

Wipro shares closed marginally lower at Rs 691.35 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. The results were declared after market hours.

