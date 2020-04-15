Wipro Q4FY20 Earnings: Here's what to expect from the IT major

VIDEOS

Earnings

April 15, 2020

Information Technology major Wipro is set to report its fourth quarter results on Wednesday. Here's what is expected from the company amid the COVID-19 crisis:

The company has already guided that the analysts should be looking at a growth of anywhere between 0 percent and 2 percent when it comes to the dollar revenue. Analysts largely believe that the company may deliver towards the lower end of the guidance.

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, the Street is staring at flat dollar revenue growth with a number closer to $2,090 million and constant currency growth is also expected to come in flat.

The street will also be watching out for the impact of COVID-19 on the Asia-Pacific business as well as the BPO verticals as Wipro has higher exposure there.

In terms of the management commentary, the street will watch out for any update in terms of the Q1FY21 guidance. The analysts are expecting that the number could also show a decline of up to 4 percent in Q1FY21.

Irrespective of the Q4FY20 performance, the focus is going to be on the management commentary with respect to COVID-19 impact and various aspects of the business.

COVID-19 impact and commentary to dominate investor interest.

Expect the company to deliver at lower end of Q4 guidance.

Q4 guidance: IT services revenue seen up 0-2% between $2,095 million and $2,137 million.

$ revenue seen (RD) at $2,092 million vs $2,095 million.

Delayed billings and low utilisation to impact earnings.

Constant currency revenue growth seen flat.

88 bps headwind to $ revenue due to cross currency movement.

IT services revenue seen up 1.4% at Rs 15,316 crore vs Rs 15,100 crore.

IT services EBIT margin seen (RD) at 18% vs 18.4%.

Higher exposure to Asia Pacific.

Relatively higher exposure to BPO business.

Higher exposure to energy.