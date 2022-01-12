Will use multi-gaming platform as mass marketing tool: Delta Corp

Delta Corp will use the multi-gaming platform as a mass marketing tool, Hardik Dhebar, Group CFO, told CNBC-TV18.

He said, “We have ventured into a multi-gaming platform and we will be using that as a mass marketing tool to try and attract people to register on the platform. So that is going to be our growth engine and that’s where a lot of marketing spend, promotion and development activity is going and we have been spending money in the last couple of quarters on this expansion and growth story.”

The casino company reported earnings for the December-ended quarter with a strong recovery. Revenue spiked over 60 percent and margin has also seen a solid expansion to 43 percent.

Dhebar said, “We are always looking for opportunities to expand, grow and value unlock for the shareholders.”

On business, he said that the trend has been decent during the first 12 days of 2022. “However, if there are more restrictions, travel becomes difficult, it is going to have a bit of impact on the influx of people coming to Goa,” said Dhebar.

