Will look at few acquisitions going ahead: NIIT

Talent development company, NIIT Ltd on Friday reported a 32 percent jump in net profit to Rs 55 crore for the December 2021 quarter. Its revenues grew 51 percent to Rs 383.6 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 253.4 crore in the October-December 2020 period.

Vijay Thadani, Vice Chairman and MD of the company said, “NIIT has a very strong balance sheet and is a very dominant brand. The two businesses are at an inflection point. I think we will look at a few acquisitions as we go along in both these businesses. But other than that, I don't think we are at this point of time looking at any external investors.”

On growth, Thadani said, “In the fourth quarter, we would end the year at mid-30s growth. I think we had also guided for margin to be in the mid-20s and that also we are well aligned.”

