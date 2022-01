The company will continue to focus on retail, said Hardayal Prasad, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Hardayal Prasad, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance, believes that one needs to segregate the retail and the corporate book. The positioning is very clear the company will continue to focus on retail, he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Some 19 percent disbursement growth in nine months is the silver lining and this year, they will be over 17-18 percent more than last year.

