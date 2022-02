VIP Industries reported revenue growth of 71 percent at Rs 397.3 crore in Q3FY22. The company had reported revenue of Rs 232.5 crore in same quarter last year.

VIP Industries reported revenue growth of 71 percent at Rs 397.3 crore in Q3FY22. The company had reported revenue of Rs 232.5 crore in same quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA grew 7x at Rs 57.1 crore against Rs 8.1 crore in Q3FY21. Margins increased by 14.4 percent against 3.5 percent on year on year basis.

To discuss the road ahead for the company CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dilip Piramal, Chairman of VIP Industries.

Watch video for more.