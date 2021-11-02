VIP Industries Q2: Planning for price hikes in near term, expect good revenue ahead

VIP Industries Chairman Dilip G Piramal says the company would look at taking price hikes "very shortly".

VIP Industries reported revenue of Rs 330 crore for the quarter ended September, up 221 percent on a year-on-year basis. The

luggage and travel accessory maker had posted revenue of Rs 102 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

VIP's gross margin came in at 47.1 percent, higher on a year-on-year basis.

Numbers for the quarter ending December 2021 will be important to watch in terms of how demand pans out for the company on account of the holiday and wedding season.

To decode the numbers and the outlook in detail, CNBC-TV18 caught up with VIP Industries' Chairman, Dilip G Piramal. T he first quarter was lost due to pandemic but "things are coming back in September", he said.

Piramal said that although he cannot give a number, the company's revenue would would be good going forward. For FY20, the company's revenue had come in at around Rs 1,700 crore.

He also said the company would look at taking price hikes "very shortly". Piramal said the company is facing a lot of issues with respect to supply in the market. It has reduced its dependence on China for supplies," he said.

Piramal also said the pandemic has led the company into reducing its dependence on Chinese supplies.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video