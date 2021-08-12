VIP Industries’ e-commerce biz becomes largest segment; says Bangladesh ops aided margin

E-commerce has become VIP Industries’ largest segment at the moment, Dilip Piramal, Chairman, told CNBC-TV18.

VIP Industries’ stock is surging after the Maharashtra government announced an easing of COVID-19 restrictions. In the last day alone, it is up 16.17 percent and is currently trading at Rs 453.70 on the NSE. In the last five days, it is up 9.83 percent. The luggage manufacturer company recently reported its earnings for the June-ended quarter and managed a turnaround owing to some cost-cutting measures. Revenue has seen a big jump on a low base, but it is still only at 37 percent of the pre-COVID level.

“E-commerce has opened up and has been very large. It has become our largest segment at the moment,” Piramal said.

According to him, Bangladesh operations aided margin as it is a low-cost manufacturing base for the company. Piramal said, “In the last two quarters, prior to COVID, our Bangladesh operations were in a good flow, and that is a very good low-cost manufacturing base for us. So in fact, in January and February of last quarter of 2019-20, we could see the impact of the higher margins, which we are also feeling in this first quarter (Q1FY22) as well, though our sales is very low; our EBITDA is over 12 percent, which is quite a good metric for us and we see that as a very positive point for the future, once our sales get back to the normal level.”

“At the moment, what is selling is the lower-priced items. For our premium brands like VIP and Skybags, the sales are low because they are much more retail-oriented and those channels have not opened up at all. So going forward, we see further improvement in our margins, sales and profitability,” he said.

