V-Mart recovers from Omicron hit, will add 7-8 stores this quarter

V-Mart Retail will continue to add stores every quarter, Lalit Agarwal, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

V-Mart Retail will continue to add stores every quarter, Lalit Agarwal, chairman and managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

The company reported earnings for the December 31, 2021-ended quarter with good revenue three aided by the festive season, store openings and Arvind Unlimited acquisition.

“Omicron did affect a part of December (2021) and January (2022), but February seems to be better, it looks promising. So from here onwards we should watch for growth and look at the economic growth happening in the country as well as to the larger part of the ecosystem especially in semi-urban and rural areas,” Agarwal said.

He further said that the company will add 7-8 stores in Q4 of FY22.

V-Mart also expects 5 percent revenue from the digital business versus 1.5 percent currently, said Agarwal.

For the entire interview, watch the video