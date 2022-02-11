US biz has bottomed out; injectible plant resolution ongoing: Alembic Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ US business has bottomed out, Shaunak Amin, managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

He further said that India business is likely to outperform the industry by 5-6 percent and there are a couple of big launches and a first to file in Q4 of FY22.

Talking about US business, Amin said that sequential quarters could see stabilisation of US business.

The company is also working towards the resolution of the injectable plant, said Amin.

On API, he said that the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business is a small piece relative to sales.

