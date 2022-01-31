UPL's Jaidev Shroff says Q4 should be strong for company

UPL reported a good set of Q3 results. Margins beat estimates with growth led by performance across geographies except for India. Margins are over 23.50 percent, above expectations led by 11 percent growth in their volumes and 13 percent growth in their realisations. Shroff believes that the fourth quarter should be strong because the northern hemisphere starts preparing for agriculture. So fourth quarter is always big for them.

UPL reported a good set of Q3 results. Margins beat estimates with growth led by performance across geographies except for India. Margins are over 23.50 percent, above expectations led by 11 percent growth in their volumes and 13 percent growth in their realisations.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Jaidev Shroff, Global CEO of UPL said, “We have had a lot of disruptions this year, but we have been able to come back strong. Agriculture is strong, commodity prices are also very firm. We believe that the fourth quarter should be strong, next year looks also very strong.”

He added, “Fourth quarter is our biggest quarter because the northern hemisphere starts preparing for agriculture so we always have a very big fourth quarter. We feel quite confident that we will deliver, we will beat the original forecast for the business.”

