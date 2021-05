VIDEOS

Updated : May 11, 2021 05:13:32 IST

UPL will release its Q4 results on Wednesday. The company is expected to report strong Q4FY21 earnings on the back of growth across geographies. According to CNBC-TV18 poll, overall revenues are expected to go up by 10 percent.

EBITDA is expected to go up by 19 percent and operating profit margins could see some expansion. It could come in at 21.3 percent versus 19.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). Profit is also expected to be up nearly 60 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra gets more details on what to expect from the numbers.