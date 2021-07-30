UPL Q1FY22 preview: Street expects revenue growth of 8%

VIDEOS

Updated : July 30, 2021 09:42:36 IST

UPL will be posting its Q1FY22 earnings. The street expects revenues to go up by 8 percent. EBITDA expansion of 20 bps is expected, while EBITDA is expected to grow by 8 percent. Overall profits are also expected to go up by 32 percent on a year on year (YoY) basis.

It is the Indian and US geography that will lead to the growth that will be seen this time. However, the Latin American geography, which contributes the maximum amount of revenues is expected to be seasonally weak.

Remember, Brazil was hit by drought this time but analysts do not expect much impact of that on the company’s operations. However, the increased freight costs will keep margins under check this time.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects volume growth to be around 7 percent this time and pricing growth of 3 percent.

