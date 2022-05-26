United Spirits Q4 Preview | PAT may decline 2%; revenue likely to grow 12%

Diageo-controlled liquor maker United Spirits Ltd (USL) is scheduled to report March quarter 2022 (Q4FY22) results on Friday, May 27.
According to CNBC-TV18 Poll, analysts expect revenue to grow by 12 percent to Rs 2,488 crore in Q4FY22. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is likely to decline by 3 percent to Rs 399 crore.
|United Spirits Earnings Estimate Q4FY22
|CNBC-TV18 Poll
|Q4FY21
|Revenue
|Rs 2,488 crore
|Rs 2,224 crore
|EBITDA
|Rs 399 crore
|Rs 412 crore
|Margin
|16 percent
|19 percent
|Profit After Tax
|Rs 240 crore
|Rs 244 crore
Also, margins are expected to decline by 16 percent on a YoY basis. Profit after tax (PAT) is likely to decline by 2 percent at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 244 crore in the same quarter last year. Realisations are expected to grow by 8 percent, while popular segment volumes are likely to remain flat or decline by 1 percent.
The outlook for molasses and price increases granted by states would be key things to watch. The stock has been down 12 percent in May and trades at 54x one year forward earnings.
Watch the accompanying video for more.