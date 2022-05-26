United Spirits Q4 Preview | PAT may decline 2%; revenue likely to grow 12%

United Spirits (USL) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter earnings on Friday. CNBC-TV18 poll expects revenue to grow by 12 percent at Rs 2,488 crore in Q4FY22. However EBITDA is likely to decline by 3 percent at Rs 399 crore, while margins are expected to decline by 16 percent on a year on year basis.

According to CNBC-TV18 Poll, analysts expect revenue to grow by 12 percent to Rs 2,488 crore in Q4FY22. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is likely to decline by 3 percent to Rs 399 crore.

United Spirits Earnings Estimate Q4FY22 CNBC-TV18 Poll Q4FY21 Revenue Rs 2,488 crore Rs 2,224 crore EBITDA Rs 399 crore Rs 412 crore Margin 16 percent 19 percent Profit After Tax Rs 240 crore Rs 244 crore

Also, margins are expected to decline by 16 percent on a YoY basis. Profit after tax (PAT) is likely to decline by 2 percent at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 244 crore in the same quarter last year. Realisations are expected to grow by 8 percent, while popular segment volumes are likely to remain flat or decline by 1 percent.

The outlook for molasses and price increases granted by states would be key things to watch. The stock has been down 12 percent in May and trades at 54x one year forward earnings.

