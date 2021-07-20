  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Earnings
VIDEOS
Earnings

Ultratech Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 48% volume growth

Updated : July 20, 2021 17:12:44 IST

Cement major Ultratech will be reporting its Q1FY22 earnings on July 22.

A poll of cement analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects volume growth of 48.5 percent at 20.7 million tonnes versus 13.94 million tonnes, compared year on year. The topline is expected to come at Rs 12,000 crore. Margins are likely to come at 25.25 percent against 27.17 percent.

There have been mixed actions in the cement sector during the first quarter of FY22. While HDFC Securities remains positive on the stock, last month, JPMorgan had downgraded UltraTech Cement to neutral from overweight, cutting its target price to Rs 6,890 from Rs 7,560.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement