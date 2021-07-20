Ultratech Q1FY22 preview: Street expects 48% volume growth

VIDEOS

July 20, 2021

Cement major Ultratech will be reporting its Q1FY22 earnings on July 22.

A poll of cement analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18 expects volume growth of 48.5 percent at 20.7 million tonnes versus 13.94 million tonnes, compared year on year. The topline is expected to come at Rs 12,000 crore. Margins are likely to come at 25.25 percent against 27.17 percent.

There have been mixed actions in the cement sector during the first quarter of FY22. While HDFC Securities remains positive on the stock, last month, JPMorgan had downgraded UltraTech Cement to neutral from overweight, cutting its target price to Rs 6,890 from Rs 7,560.