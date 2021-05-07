UltraTech Cement Q4FY21 preview: Key factors to watch

VIDEOS

Earnings

Updated : May 07, 2021 11:34:12 IST

UltraTech Cement is set to come out with its Q4FY21 numbers today (May 7). Sales are expected to grow by 26 percent, EBITDA should jump up by around 34 percent and that’s why the margins will expand by 200 bps and the profit number will come in lower.

The street expects volume growth of around 24-25 percent and realisations are likely to be higher by close to around 2 percent.

The company has been focusing on cost reduction. The management has said that they are reducing fixed cost.

Pet coke prices have moved up which is not very favourable.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel Dsouza for more details.