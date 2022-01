Ultratech Cement is set to report its Q3FY22 results. November was a weak month for all the cement companies. So the Q3FY22 numbers are expected to be a bit weakish. The street is working with a topline growth of 3 percent, the operating profit is expected to come down by around 20 percent and margins should see a compression from around 25 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY).

