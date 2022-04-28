Ultratech Cement likely to report 17% decline in fourth-quarter profits

Buy / Sell UltraTechCement share
Ultratech Cement is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter FY22 earnings on Friday (April 29).
CNBC-TV18 poll expects consolidated sales to grow by 5.8 percent at Rs 15,244 crore against Rs 14,405 crore in the same quarter last year.
|Consolidated
|4th Quarter FY22
|4th Quarter FY21
|Sales
|5.8%
|Rs 15,244 crore
|Rs 14,405 crore
|EBITDA
|-23%
|Rs 2,850 crore
|Rs 3,690.7 crore
|Margins
|--
|18.7%
|25.62%
|PAT
|-17%
|Rs 1,480 crore
|Rs 1,774 crore
Margins are likely to come at 18.70 percent versus 25.62 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, and profit after tax is expected to decline by 17 percent to Rs 1,480 crore.
Management commentary on takeover of Holcim Cement India, demand recovery and cement price recovery would be key things to watch for.
