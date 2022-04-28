Cross
Ultratech Cement likely to report 17% decline in fourth-quarter profits

By Nigel D'Souza   IST (Published)
Ultratech Cement is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter FY22 earnings on Friday (29 April). CNBC-TV18 poll expects consolidated sales to grow by 5.8 percent at Rs 15,244 crore against Rs 14,405 crore in the same quarter last year.

Ultratech Cement is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter FY22 earnings on Friday (April 29).
CNBC-TV18 poll expects consolidated sales to grow by 5.8 percent at Rs 15,244 crore against Rs 14,405 crore in the same quarter last year.
Consolidated4th Quarter FY224th Quarter FY21
Sales5.8%Rs 15,244 croreRs 14,405 crore
EBITDA-23%Rs 2,850 croreRs 3,690.7 crore
Margins--18.7%25.62%
PAT-17%Rs 1,480 croreRs 1,774 crore
Margins are likely to come at 18.70 percent versus 25.62 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, and profit after tax is expected to decline by 17 percent to Rs 1,480 crore.
Management commentary on takeover of Holcim Cement India, demand recovery and cement price recovery would be key things to watch for.
