UBL Q1FY22 earnings preview: Street expects revenue growth of 106% YoY

Earnings

Updated : July 27, 2021 18:52:16 IST

United Breweries will be reporting its Q1FY22 numbers on Wednesday. The numbers are expected to look strong on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and weak on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. That has been the trend throughout this earnings season, especially for the consumer space.

Volumes are expected to double on a YoY basis on a favourable base. There is a wide range of estimates on both the EBITDA as well as the net profit front this time around.

Revenues are likely to grow over 106 percent; the EBITDA the street is working around is Rs 50 crore compared to the loss of nearly Rs 96 crore in the same period last year.

The EBITDA estimates ranges from Rs 21 crore to Rs 83 crore. The estimates on the bottomline ranges from Rs 41 crore loss to Rs 21 crore profit.

The street is working with over a 100 percent volume growth after the 77 percent decline in the same period last year. Realisations are expected to improve by 2-3 percent.